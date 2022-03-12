Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as high as C$0.47. Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 18,600 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of C$50.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.
Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) Company Profile (CVE:IKM)
