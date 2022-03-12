ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.150-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.

ICFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ICF International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.50.

ICF International stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.32. 94,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.75. ICF International has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $108.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.58.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. ICF International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ICF International will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.01%.

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ICF International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ICF International by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 24,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ICF International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

