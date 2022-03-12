Hyper Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $21,279.91 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $21,279.91 and $148.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00047174 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.74 or 0.06590926 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,074.50 or 0.99753159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00041650 BTC.

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

