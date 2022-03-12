HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.
Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $43.94.
About HUTCHMED (Get Rating)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
