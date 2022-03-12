HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $43.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HUTCHMED (Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.