Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Short Interest Down 75.0% in February

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HOVNP stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.81. 1,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,291. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.44.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

