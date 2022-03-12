Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20.
Hollysys Automation Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.
Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,819. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $781.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.85. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $21.24.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.
