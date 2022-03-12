Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the Company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is based in Clearwater, Florida. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.24. 218,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,276. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $173.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

