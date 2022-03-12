Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Sold by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lessened its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,062 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co owned about 0.14% of Heritage Commerce worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 12.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,051,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $111,616.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $29,630.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 72,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,826. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $696.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

About Heritage Commerce (Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

