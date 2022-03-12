Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 64.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Helen of Troy by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Helen of Troy by 12.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HELE. Sidoti raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $206.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.35. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $194.48 and a 1 year high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.