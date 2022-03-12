Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Position Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Heartland Express were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Heartland Express by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Heartland Express by 81,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTLD opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $20.07.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTLD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays downgraded Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

