Head to Head Contrast: Alkami Technology (ALKT) & Its Competitors

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ: ALKT – Get Rating) is one of 394 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Alkami Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

This table compares Alkami Technology and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alkami Technology $152.16 million -$46.82 million -5.68 Alkami Technology Competitors $1.81 billion $317.82 million 10.04

Alkami Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Alkami Technology. Alkami Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alkami Technology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkami Technology 0 2 6 0 2.75 Alkami Technology Competitors 2662 13194 24336 666 2.56

Alkami Technology presently has a consensus price target of $34.71, suggesting a potential upside of 151.37%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 59.54%. Given Alkami Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alkami Technology is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Alkami Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkami Technology -30.77% -19.88% -9.84% Alkami Technology Competitors -120.78% -57.00% -5.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.2% of Alkami Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alkami Technology peers beat Alkami Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Alkami Technology (Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture. It offers an end- to- end set of software products, which include Alkami Platform, Retail Banking Solutions, Business Banking Solutions, and The Alkami Difference. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.