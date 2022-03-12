Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.060-$0.070 EPS.

NYSE HSC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.54. 323,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,250. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Harsco has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.42, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Harsco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Harsco by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 29,025 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harsco (Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.