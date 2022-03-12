Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 3.98%.

Shares of NYSE:HBB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,609. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $159.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

