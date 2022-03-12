Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.29. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services (Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.