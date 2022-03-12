Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
NASDAQ:HALL opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.29. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
About Hallmark Financial Services (Get Rating)
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
