Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of HAE stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,531. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $121.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.28.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,464,000 after buying an additional 1,011,239 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Haemonetics by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,244,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,606,000 after buying an additional 553,118 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,856,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,677,000 after buying an additional 96,188 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Haemonetics by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,049,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,686,000 after buying an additional 915,385 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Haemonetics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,701,000 after buying an additional 29,958 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

