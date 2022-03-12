Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,707 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.06% of Griffon worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GFF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Griffon by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Griffon by 18.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after buying an additional 298,752 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Griffon by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Griffon by 1.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Griffon by 28.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 43,613 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $151,217.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFF opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.85. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.26. Griffon had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on GFF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

