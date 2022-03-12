Greenhaven Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,487 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 0.0% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 408.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,001,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,810 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $342,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,308,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,771,965. The stock has a market cap of $145.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.68.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

