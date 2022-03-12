Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP) Short Interest Update

Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 385.7% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GHMP remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Friday. 370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,684. Good Hemp has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32.

Good Hemp, Inc engages in the development and marketing of natural hemp-derived beverage and wellness products. It focuses on exploiting niche markets in the hemp industry. The firm offers hemp-based beverages under the brands of 2oh!, fizz!, CANNA HEMP, and CANNA. The company was founded on November 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Cornelius, NC.

