Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 93.0% from the February 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,502,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 827,628 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,288,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 3.9% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 379,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 1.0% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 368,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Falcon Acquisition alerts:

GFX remained flat at $$9.80 during trading on Friday. 115,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,585. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Falcon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Falcon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.