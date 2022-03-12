GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Down 92.9% in February

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.50.

GNNDY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $129.75 and a 52 week high of $286.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.4678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. GN Store Nord A/S’s payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

