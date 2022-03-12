Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.160-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $395 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.02 million.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.860-$ EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLOB. Wedbush boosted their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $334.22.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of Globant stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $226.30. 278,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,051. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.82 and a beta of 1.49. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $192.59 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $2,334,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Globant by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Globant by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globant (Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.