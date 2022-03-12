Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Short Interest Update

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a decrease of 74.0% from the February 13th total of 600,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 929,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 139,934 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Cannabis ETF alerts:

POTX stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.53. 95,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,653. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Cannabis ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.