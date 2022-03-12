Genting Malaysia Berhad (GMALY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMALY remained flat at $$17.00 on Friday. Genting Malaysia Berhad has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.12.

Genting Malaysia Berhad Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genting Malaysia Bhd. engages in the provision of casinos, leisure, and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Leisure and Hospitality, Properties, and Investment and Others. The Leisure and Hospitality segment comprises resort activities including gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, retail, entertainment attractions, tours and travel related services, and other supporting services.

