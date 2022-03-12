Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Genocea Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. 188,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,948. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.36. Genocea Biosciences has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 20,938 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

