Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.
Genocea Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. 188,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,948. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.36. Genocea Biosciences has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.
