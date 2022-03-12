General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 4.0% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $17,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 13,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

Shares of GD traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,804,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,200. The firm has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

