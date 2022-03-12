G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of GIII opened at $24.00 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.71.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 424.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after buying an additional 28,401 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at $1,414,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at $4,607,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

