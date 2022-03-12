Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FNKO. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.21.

FNKO opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. Funko has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $828.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Funko will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles D. Denson bought 60,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.21 per share, with a total value of $1,032,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 25,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $463,921.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,438,847 shares of company stock valued at $27,708,600. 14.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Funko by 8.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Funko by 62.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 166,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Funko by 60.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 141,878 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Funko by 3.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

