Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

FYBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

FYBR traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,034. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.27. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 235.87% and a net margin of 77.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John G. Stratton acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,144,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,671,000 after buying an additional 5,822,136 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $149,654,000. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $144,512,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $141,487,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $105,147,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

