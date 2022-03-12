Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on FNLPF. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

OTCMKTS FNLPF traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,587. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.