Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.

FRG stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.91.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRG. B. Riley boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Aegis boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franchise Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.80.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Franchise Group by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 113,230 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Franchise Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

