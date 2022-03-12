Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.49

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.49 and traded as low as C$2.35. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$2.59, with a volume of 273,474 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Foran Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Foran Mining in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Foran Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$589.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.39, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

