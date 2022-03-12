Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Fluor alerts:

FLR stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.52. 2,392,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,523. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.82. Fluor has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $29.22.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 41.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Fluor by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Fluor during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.