Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
FLR stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.52. 2,392,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,523. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.82. Fluor has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $29.22.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 41.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Fluor by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Fluor during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.
Fluor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
