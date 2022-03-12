Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Short Interest Up 3,362.5% in February

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 3,362.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 277.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FRCEF opened at $4.61 on Friday. Fletcher Building has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78.

Get Fletcher Building alerts:

About Fletcher Building (Get Rating)

Fletcher Building Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of building materials. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Other. The Building Products segment supplies building products used both commercially and in residential markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.