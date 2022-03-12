First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Shares Down 3.2%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) shares were down 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $136.07 and last traded at $136.20. Approximately 4,729,495 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,302% from the average daily volume of 337,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.66.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 54,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,804,000 after purchasing an additional 51,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000.

