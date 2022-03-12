First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Short Interest Down 62.4% in February

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the February 13th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

FGM stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.19. 3,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $60.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $674,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period.

