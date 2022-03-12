First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 289.3% from the February 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,818.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

FEMB stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 21,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,390. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $36.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

