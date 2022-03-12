First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Down 84.8% in February

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the February 13th total of 197,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 107,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,079,000 after purchasing an additional 65,559 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 647.0% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 174,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 150,903 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 14,372.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 113,831 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period.

FV stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.05. The company had a trading volume of 167,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,054. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $51.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

