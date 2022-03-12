First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the February 13th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAM. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FAM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. 58,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,590. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

