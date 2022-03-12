First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. First Majestic Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $13.39 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

