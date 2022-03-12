First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc., formerly knonw as THL Credit Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $132.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 56.39% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 166,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,416,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 409,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 708,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 294,608 shares during the last quarter. 31.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

