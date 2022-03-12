First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:FCRD)

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 90.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

NASDAQ:FCRD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 113,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,012. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.14. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.54.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 56.39% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCRD. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $1,159,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 166,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

