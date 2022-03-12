First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (FCRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 90.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

Shares of FCRD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.41. 113,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,012. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a market cap of $132.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.23. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $4.89.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 56.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 166,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,159,000. 31.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.