First Bancshares, Inc. (FBSI) to Issue Dividend of $0.30 on April 1st

First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of FBSI remained flat at $$18.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47. First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.29.

First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter.

First Bancshares, Inc is a holding company for First Home Savings Bank, which provides community banking services. It includes checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, deposit rates, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and other additional services for personal and business banking.

