Financial Review: Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) versus BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP)

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) and BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hagerty and BRP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hagerty 0 0 0 0 N/A BRP Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

BRP Group has a consensus target price of $36.40, indicating a potential upside of 48.57%. Given BRP Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BRP Group is more favorable than Hagerty.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hagerty and BRP Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hagerty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BRP Group $567.29 million 4.85 -$30.65 million ($0.59) -41.53

Hagerty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BRP Group.

Profitability

This table compares Hagerty and BRP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hagerty N/A N/A N/A BRP Group -5.40% 6.29% 2.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.0% of Hagerty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of BRP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BRP Group beats Hagerty on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hagerty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers collector vehicles, motorsports, boats, and business insurance products; and car financing for antique, classic, and collectible vehicles. The company is based in Traverse City, Michigan.

BRP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

