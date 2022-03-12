Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Announces Dividend of $28.00

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 28.00 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

OTCMKTS:FMBL traded up $20.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8,110.00. The stock had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 104. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8,060.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8,124.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.53. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a one year low of $7,515.00 and a one year high of $8,400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $226.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $79.71 million during the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in the provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts, merchant card services, and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts, as well as personal and home loans.

