Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $572.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $572.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

NYSE:FICO traded down $18.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $463.18. 142,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.55. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total transaction of $220,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,565 shares of company stock worth $12,487,818 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $95,147,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

