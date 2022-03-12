F-star Therapeutics (FSTX) to Release Earnings on Monday

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect F-star Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTX opened at $2.99 on Friday. F-star Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSTX. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,773 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

