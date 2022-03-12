Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after acquiring an additional 89,467 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $2,203,000. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 72,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,112,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,874,000 after buying an additional 685,866 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,517,300 shares of company stock valued at $121,339,113 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.06.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.92. 35,283,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,712,770. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.