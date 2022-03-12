eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Insider Stacey Onnen Sells 16,784 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) insider Stacey Onnen sold 16,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $390,395.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

EXPI stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.77. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 3.11.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 48.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of eXp World by 28.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of eXp World by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,161,000 after purchasing an additional 182,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of eXp World by 11.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,427,000 after purchasing an additional 49,852 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPI shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

