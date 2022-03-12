Exosis Reaches Market Capitalization of $5,050.53 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $5,050.53 and approximately $1.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,131.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.03 or 0.06608627 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.96 or 0.00273332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.07 or 0.00746400 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00068426 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.89 or 0.00444377 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.85 or 0.00395728 BTC.

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

